Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ko COVID-positive, withdraws from Saudi Ladies International
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ko COVID-positive, withdraws from Saudi Ladies International

Ko COVID-positive, withdraws from Saudi Ladies International

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Golf - Women's Individual - Medal Ceremony - Kasumigaseki Country Club - Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Bronze medalist Lydia Ko of New Zealand reacts. REUTERS/Toby Melville

12 Mar 2022 03:37PM (Updated: 12 Mar 2022 03:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Defending champion Lydia Ko has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from next week's Saudi Ladies International, tournament organisers said on Saturday.

New Zealand's Ko is in isolation after testing positive following the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore last week, where she finished tied for 23rd.

World number three Ko, who became the first woman to claim multiple Olympic golf medals with her bronze at the Tokyo Games last year, has been replaced by American golfer Angel Yin.

The third edition of the Saudi Ladies International, which is part of the Ladies European Tour, will be hosted at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from March 17 to 20 and has a purse of $1 million.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us