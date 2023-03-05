Logo
Classy Ko retains World Championship title after vintage round at Sentosa
Sport

Ko Jin-young poses with the trophy after winning the HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf course, in Singapore on Mar 5, 2023. (Photo: AP/Danial Hakim)

05 Mar 2023 03:49PM (Updated: 05 Mar 2023 05:05PM)
SINGAPORE: South Korea's Ko Jin-young became the first player to retain the HSBC Women's World Championship title after firing a three-under par 69 in the rain-interrupted final round to beat world number two Nelly Korda by two shots in Singapore on Sunday (Mar 5).

Still battling a wrist injury that derailed her 2022 season, Ko burst into tears after her triumphant return at Sentosa as she finished with a 17-under par total of 271 at the no-cut tournament with a US$1.8 million prize purse.

Ko was unflappable on the front nine and although she faltered with a bogey on the 11th, she sank a 30-foot putt for birdie on the 13th and a two-foot par putt on the final hole to edge Korda (69) for her first title since last year's win.

"It's a great honour to defend this title and I had a great week, and a long week as well, with all the rain," said Ko, who will bank US$270,000 for her win.

"Before this week I practised really hard. I knew I was defending so I wanted to get one more trophy. It paid off and I'm really happy."

Nelly Korda tees off at the third hole of the HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf course, in Singapore on Mar 5, 2023. (Photo: AP/Danial Hakim)

Unlike her comeback win last year, Ko did not need a five-birdie charge in the last six holes, instead holding on to her overnight lead with a masterful display as she joined compatriot Park In-bee as the only two-time winners of the tournament.

Ko set the tone with a birdie on the opening hole and drained another on the fifth after a superb approach shot, before rolling in an eight-foot putt from the fringe of the green to save par on the 10th.

American Korda had moved to within a shot of Ko after three straight birdies from the third hole, but a bogey on the sixth and another on the 13th proved costly and effectively ended her challenge.

Ko Jin-young (centre left) celebrates with her friend after winning the HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf course, in Singapore on Mar 5, 2023. (Photo: AP/Danial Hakim)

She secured second place on 15-under after draining a four-foot birdie putt on the final hole. Japan's Ayaka Furue (67) along with Americans Danielle Kang (68) and Allisen Corpuz (69) ended a further shot adrift of Korda in joint-third.

"Always playing with Nelly, it's very hard to compete. She's a great player and I was thinking, 'She's better than me and so I'd better learn some things from her'," Ko said. "It was a tough week but I made it!"

Top-ranked Lydia Ko of New Zealand shot 74 and was at five-under, 12 shots behind in a share of 31st.

Catch the world’s best female golfers in action at the HSBC Women’s World Championship 2023 for free, LIVE on 5 and mewatch.

Source: Reuters/ic

golf HSBC Women's World Championship

