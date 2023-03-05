Classy Ko retains World Championship title after vintage round at Sentosa

SINGAPORE: South Korea's Ko Jin-young became the first player to retain the HSBC Women's World Championship title after firing a three-under par 69 in the rain-interrupted final round to beat world number two Nelly Korda by two shots in Singapore on Sunday (Mar 5).

Still battling a wrist injury that derailed her 2022 season, Ko burst into tears after her triumphant return at Sentosa as she finished with a 17-under par total of 271 at the no-cut tournament with a US$1.8 million prize purse.

Ko was unflappable on the front nine and although she faltered with a bogey on the 11th, she sank a 30-foot putt for birdie on the 13th and a two-foot par putt on the final hole to edge Korda (69) for her first title since last year's win.

"It's a great honour to defend this title and I had a great week, and a long week as well, with all the rain," said Ko, who will bank US$270,000 for her win.

"Before this week I practised really hard. I knew I was defending so I wanted to get one more trophy. It paid off and I'm really happy."