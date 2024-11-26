Kobe retain top spot in Asian Champions League after goalkeeping error gifts win

HONG KONG : Vissel Kobe edged closer to a place in the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League Elite on Tuesday after a late error by visiting goalkeeper Dylan Peraic-Cullen handed the Japanese champions a 3-2 win over Central Coast Mariners in Kobe.

Matias Vargas scored a hat-trick as 10-man Shanghai Port defeated South Korea's Ulsan HD 3-1 while Japan's Kawasaki Frontale won 3-0 over Buriram United and Shandong Taishan claimed a 1-0 win over Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Takayuki Yoshida's Kobe side lead the east Asian standings with 13 points from the first five league phase games as clubs attempt to finish in the top eight places in the 12-team division to advance to the last 16.

Kobe were made to work for their win, seeing a two-goal lead given to them by Ryuho Kikuchi's 40th minute header and an own goal from Storm Roux four minutes after the restart wiped out.

Hotaru Yamauchi's own goal in the 54th minute and a strike from Bailey Brandtman with 16 minutes remaining pulled the A-League champions level.

But in the 81st minute Peraic-Cullen let Daiju Sasaki's shot from the edge of the penalty area slip through his hands to gift Kobe the three points.

Vargas, meanwhile, put Shanghai Port in front in Ulsan when he stumbled through the home side's penalty area before sliding the ball through Jo Su-huk's legs in the 11th minute.

The Argentinian doubled his team's advantage with a low strike 12 minutes later having been found unmarked in the area by Oscar as the former Chelsea man made the most of a misplaced pass by Ko Seung-beom.

The Chinese champions were reduced to 10 men in the 31st minute when Li Ang picked up his second booking for pulling back Lee Chung-yong and Joo Min-kyu reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute.

Vargas, though, restored Shanghai's cushion with seven minutes left when he arrowed a shot from the edge of the area into the top corner on the run as Kevin Muscat's team climbed into eighth place, moving above Buriram on goal-difference.

Late goals from Sota Miura, Daiya Tono and Soma Kanda secured a 3-0 victory for Kawasaki Frontale over hosts Buriram as Toru Oniki's team jumped up to third in the table with nine points.

In Jinan, Zeca's 68th minute goal gave Shandong a 1-0 win over visitors JDT to move the Chinese Super League side onto seven points in seventh place.

Yokohama F Marinos, last season's runners-up, take on Pohang Steelers on Wednesday with South Korea's Gwangju FC, currently in second place, hosting Shanghai Shenhua.