Koeman keeps Depay hungry for goals after equalling Van Persie's record

GRONINGEN, Netherlands :Memphis Depay was denied the chance to complete a hat-trick on Tuesday, and take sole possession of the Dutch national team's all-time scoring record in the process, as coach Ronald Koeman said he wanted to keep him hungry for goals.

Depay scored twice inside the opening 16 minutes of the Netherlands' 8-0 win over Malta in a World Cup qualifier to equal Robin van Persie's record of 50.

Both players have 50 goals in 102 international appearances.

"I equalled Van Persie, I am happy with that," said Depay, who was taken off in the 72nd minute with the Dutch 4-0 up.

"But this is just an interim total. Of course I am also going for 51, 52 and also 53. If I had played longer, I might have scored one more tonight," he told reporters.

"I didn't say anything about the fact that the coach took me off early. I was already happy that I could do what I've been doing for years ... scoring."

Depay scored his first international goal against Australia at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but it has not always been smooth sailing over the years with the national team.

"We have had some turbulence over the years," he said.

"There have been many coaches and many players have come and gone. The times have shaped me and made me realise what I want.

"Ultimately, it's important that we're at the World Cup and that we go far."

Koeman has consistently backed Depay over his two spells in charge of the Dutch, even when he struggled with his club form.

"I've always thought Memphis is a great player. I think he deserves a great compliment. He's had a year full of injuries, but he's fit and hungry now,” said Koeman.

"It's great that he didn’t score the third, because then he stays hungry,” he quipped on Dutch television.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)