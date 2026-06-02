Koeman reluctant to predict Dutch fate but feels confident

June 2 : Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman is reluctant to make any bold prediction about his side’s chances at the World Cup, but on Tuesday expressed confidence as they prepared for a warm-up international against Algeria.

The Dutch were semi-finalists at the last European Championship and Koeman said he had a “better feeling” about this month’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. than the Euros in Germany two years ago.

"But what does 'better' mean? At the last tournament, we were missing players because of injuries,” he told a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s clash in Rotterdam.

“It looks like we'll have everyone fully fit this time, so that's a difference. But whether we're actually better is something we'll have to prove."

Koeman said making predictions was a perilous task.

"You can never get it right. If you say we're going to become world champions, people ask what that's based on," he said.

“If you say you're outsiders, then people say you don't have confidence. I have a great deal of confidence in this squad, but there are other countries with a lot of quality as well.

“You have to acknowledge that and be realistic about it. That doesn't mean I don't believe we can go far. I absolutely do."

The Netherlands take on Japan, Sweden and Tunisia in World Cup Group F.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by xx)