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Koepka joins TGL's expansion Motor City Golf Club
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Sport

Koepka joins TGL's expansion Motor City Golf Club

Koepka joins TGL's expansion Motor City Golf Club

Jul 17, 2026; Southport, ENG; Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Birkdale. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

27 Aug 2026 01:14AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2026 02:32AM)
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Aug 26 : Five-time major champion and former world number one Brooks Koepka was named on Wednesday as the first player to join TGL expansion team Motor City Golf Club.

• Will tee it up in 2027 for Motor City's debut season in the tech-infused indoor golf league

• Koepka returned to the PGA Tour in January after leaving LIV Golf last December

• Missed the PGA Tour playoffs this year, finishing 94th in season-long standings

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• More players will be added to Motor City's roster in the coming months

• Motor City are one of seven TGL teams for the 2027 season

Source: Reuters
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