Kohli and Duffy star as defending champions RCB overpower Hyderabad

BENGALURU, March 28 : India great Virat Kohli and New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy led from the front as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru opened their 2026 IPL campaign with a commanding six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Kohli stamped his authority early in the 202-run chase alongside local favourite Devdutt Padikkal as the duo kept the scoring rate firmly under control, with Bengaluru posting 76-1 in the powerplay and wrapping up the chase in 15.4 overs.

Put in to bat, Hyderabad slipped to 29-3 inside the powerplay as IPL debutant Duffy took three early wickets, before a resilient partnership between stand-in captain Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, backed by lower-order cameos, lifted the visitors to 201-9.

Bengaluru made light work of the target as Kohli and Padikkal punished Hyderabad's bowlers and exposed the void left by the absence of injured ace pacer Pat Cummins.

Kohli, who now features only in one-day internationals, was given a reprieve on 28 before making Hyderabad pay, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls, including five fours and five sixes as the home crowd roared on the team and chanted his name.

"Whenever I come back to play, it's 120 per cent. I'm not coming back underprepared," Kohli said.

"As long as you're physically fit and you're excited mentally, all those things come together nicely and then you're able to contribute for the team's cause and that's what you want to do as a player. You don't want to hold on to a spot."

Padikkal was equally fluent, smashing seven fours and four sixes in his 61 off 26 balls, while captain Rajat Patidar added 31 to keep the runs flowing.

Earlier, pacer Duffy dismantled Hyderabad's top order, removing attacking openers Abhishek Sharma (7) and Travis Head (11) in quick succession.

Sharma, who endured a lean patch in the T20 World Cup, failed to find form again, while fellow opener Head perished attempting an aggressive stroke, picking out Phil Salt at deep square leg.

Salt impressed in the field, taking three sharp catches near the boundary rope as Hyderabad's batters struggled to pierce the field.

The 31-year-old Duffy, who was picked in the absence of Australia quick Josh Hazlewood, also dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy for one before finishing his four-over spell with impressive figures of 3-22.

"I am just keeping the big fellow's (Hazlewood) seat warm," said Duffy, who was named player of the match.

"I just wanted to bowl the hard lengths, just keep the ball there... We talked about the lengths and stuff, what works here. Just build on what Josh did."

Kishan top-scored for Hyderabad with 80 off 38 balls, including eight fours and five sixes, while Klaasen added 31 and Aniket Verma blasted a rapid 43 off 18 to give the innings late momentum.

Bengaluru will look to build on their winning start when they host Chennai Super Kings at their home ground on April 5, while Hyderabad will play Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.