Kohli shines in chase as India beat New Zealand despite Mitchell ton

DHARAMSALA, India: Virat Kohli's crafty 95 trumped Daryl Mitchell's rapid 130 as India beat New Zealand by four wickets in a top-of-the-table clash in the 50-overs World Cup on Sunday (Oct 22).

Kohli could not complete the chase but his matured knock helped India to reach a victory target of 274 with two overs to spare to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Mitchell smashed a rapid hundred before New Zealand were all out for 273 in a clash of previously unbeaten sides.

Electing to field, India removed both the openers early but were sloppy on the field, dropping three catches to let New Zealand off the hook.

Mitchell forged a 159-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra (75) and New Zealand, sitting pretty at 205-3 in the 37th over, looked poised for a 300-plus total before Indian bowlers applied the brake.

Mohammed Shami led that effort, claiming 5-54 in his first match of the tournament.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (46) led India's rollicking start but it was Kohli's fourth 50-plus score in five innings that helped to inflict on New Zealand their first defeat of the tournament.