Kokkinakis injury ends 'Special K' doubles reunion in first round

MELBOURNE : Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis's bid to repeat their Australian Open doubles triumph of 2022 ended in retirement in on Thursday when the latter was unable to continue their first-round tie.

Kokkinakis was advised not to play the match against compatriots James Duckworth and Aleks Vukic after aggravating an arm injury in his five-set loss in the singles second round to Britain's Jack Draper on Wednesday.

"I'm going to need to do a serious procedure now probably. I've got to speak to as many experts as I can," Kokkinakis told reporters after retiring while trailing 7-5 3-2.

"I can't serve, can't hit a high forehand. I'm in a lot of pain. I wanted to see if I was somewhat competitive, even without a serve.

"Just wanted to get on court again with the big fella. Such great memories. We had a big crowd, we knew, waiting for us."

The Australian duo attracted crowds stretched to their COVID-restricted capacity on their unlikely run to the title at Melbourne Park three years ago.

Kyrgios suggested after his opening-round loss on Monday that he might never play singles again at his home Grand Slam, but he is open to continuing doubles with his friend.

"I think we, on full potential and full health, could do some damage in the doubles always. Obviously I felt like the crowd tonight was ready to erupt from the get-go," Kyrgios said.

"For me personally, I couldn't see myself playing more than probably this year high-level singles anymore ... Doubles is a bit easier on the body. I think we can still play amazing doubles."