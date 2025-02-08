Kolo Muani can do even better, says Motta after win at Como

COMO, Italy : Randal Kolo Muani's magic inspired Juventus to a win over Como on Friday but manager Thiago Motta does not want to see the French forward getting carried away and wants even more from the recent arrival.

Kolo Muani has been in scintillating form since his signing on loan from Paris St Germain, and has now netted five goals in his first three games for Juventus.

He scored both goals in the 2-1 win at Como, including an 89th minute penalty, in a game where Juventus really struggled to create chances, but Motta is not getting over excited just yet.

"He's in good form, he scores goals, but he is sure he can do better," Motta told Sky Sport.

"He needs to keep his feet on the ground and continue to work. There are other things, apart from goals, that a forward needs to do.

"He is helping, like all the others, everyone had their moment and their characteristics. The squad will keep getting better."

Juventus were lucky to come away from Como with all three points, but Motta was pleased with how his team secured the win.

"Playing against Como today is not easy and it wasn't for anyone. They play good football and put you in difficulty," Motta said.

"We were careful and played the game we had to play to get the victory. I'm happy, especially for the boys who deserved it."

Kolo Muani had been out of favour at PSG and struggling to get into Luis Enrique's side, making just two league starts this season despite opening the campaign with two goals in the first three games.

The 26-year-old is now relishing this new lease of life in Italy, and could not have hoped for a better beginning.

"It's a dream for me. I'm very happy to be here and with this start, I'm very happy to be at Juventus," Kolo Muani said.

"For me it is really important to always play to win. We are very happy to have succeeded tonight against Como, now we head to the next one."