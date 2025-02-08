Kolo Muani snatches win for Juventus at Como with late penalty

COMO, Italy : Randal Kolo Muani converted an 89th minute penalty to earn Juventus a 2-1 win away to Como on Friday, with the French forward scoring both goals for the visitors, his fifth goal in his first three Serie A games.

Kolo Muani, recently arrived from Paris St Germain on loan, put Juventus ahead against the run of play in the 34th minute before the hosts deservedly levelled on the stroke of half time through Assane Diao.

The game looked headed for a draw after a second half which provided little in the way of entertainment, until a foul by Como keeper Jean Butez gave Juventus the late penalty which Kolo Muani slotted home.

The win took Juventus to fourth in the standings on 43 points, one ahead of Fiorentina, who play Inter Milan on Monday, and Lazio who take on Monza on Sunday. Como remain 15th on 22 points.