Kolo Muani on target as Eintracht ease past Werder

FRANKFURT, Germany : Eintracht Frankfurt eased past Werder Bremen 2-0 on Saturday courtesy of an own goal by the visitors and Randal Kolo Muani's 10th league goal of the season to cut the gap to the top spots.

The hosts, who face Napoli in their Champions League Round-of-16 first leg on Tuesday, went in front after Werder captain Marco Friedl deflected the ball into his own net.

They doubled their lead seven minutes after the restart with France international Kolo Muani tapping in at the far post after Werder keeper Jiri Pavlenka had initially made a save.

Pavlenka had to come to the rescue in the 85th with a superb double save, while top scorer Niclas Fuellkrug's late effort was ruled offside as Werder missed the chance to cut the deficit.

Frankfurt bounced back from last week's defeat to Cologne to move up to 38 points in sixth place. Bayern are in top spot on 43 following their 3-2 loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach.