Kompany ends managerial role with Anderlecht
FILE PHOTO: Vincent Kompany speaks to the media after officially announcing his retirement as a soccer player in Anderlecht to become Anderlecht's head coach on a full-time basis, in Brussels, Belgium August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

26 May 2022 01:16AM (Updated: 26 May 2022 01:20AM)
Former Manchester City and Belgium defender Vincent Kompany has left Anderlecht after two seasons as head coach, the Belgian club announced on Wednesday (May 25).

Kompany joined Anderlecht as player-manager in 2019 before retiring from playing in 2020 to take over as their full-time coach. He led them to a third-place finish this season.

The 36-year-old former City captain has been linked by British media with the manager's job at Burnley, who were relegated to England's second-tier Championship on Sunday.

"Today only one feeling prevails: I am proud that I was able to start this new chapter at the club of my heart," Kompany said in a club statement.

"I have now been a player and a coach of RSC Anderlecht, but above all I remain a loyal fan."

Anderlecht did not win any trophies under Kompany.

Source: Reuters

