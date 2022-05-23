Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kompany leaves door open for Anderlecht exit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kompany leaves door open for Anderlecht exit

Kompany leaves door open for Anderlecht exit

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Vincent Kompany's Testimonial - Manchester City Legends v Premier League All-Stars - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 11, 2019 Manchester City Legends' Shaun Wright-Phillips in action Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/

23 May 2022 03:47PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 03:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : Vincent Kompany has left the door open for a possible departure from Anderlecht after three trophyless seasons as coach.

The 36-year-old former Manchester City captain has been linked with jobs in England and Germany and after the Belgian season wrapped up on Sunday he did not say he would be staying at the Brussels club, who finished third.

“I have a contract for two more seasons,” he told reporters.

“We will be meeting with the club management in the coming days to evaluate the season and to put down the goals for next season.

“Together we will see what is best for the club. A few months ago you asked me if the club wanted to continue with me and now you ask if I still want to continue at Anderlecht,” he added.

“Now let's sit quietly together and we'll find the right answers. As far as I am concerned, the employer always has the last word.”

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us