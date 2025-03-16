Kompany pleased with Bayern performance despite Union draw

Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw with Union Berlin was a match of two separate stories, the Bundesliga leaders' manager Vincent Kompany said on Saturday as he praised his side's performance in a largely one-sided game t the Alte Foersterei stadium.

Leroy Sane's 75th-minute strike was cancelled out by a Benedict Hollerbach goal in a match in which Bayern dominated possession, but were often frustrated by the hosts' compact defending.

"For us, it was a game of two stories, there was the performance and then there's the result. Of course, at the end, if we don't have the three points, we're disappointed with the result. Very simple," Kompany told reporters.

"But I've been in football long enough to know that this was not a bad performance away from home. We took away the danger for a very long time... In the end credit to the opponent because they fought.

"Sometimes when you don't score, it's not just because the strikers don't put it in. It's because the opposing defenders, the keeper, they do a lot of things right. And they did."

Bayern had 14 corners in the match but did not make the most of them, with a number of their deliveries being sent into the near post and failing to clear the first man.

"That's been very successful for us this season. We've scored a lot of goals from corners as well," Kompany said.

"In these moments where the corners had a little less potency than normal, the last pass, the last cross, nevertheless, we were still dangerous at the end of it.

"We were still in a position to win the game. If everything is not perfect, then sometimes you can still win 1-0, but that wasn't the case today."

Bayern, who top the Bundesliga standings with 62 points from 26 matches, next host St Pauli on March 29.