Kompany returns to Bayern training ground

Nov 10 : Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany returned to the club's training ground this week for the first time since collapsing during a practice session last month, the club said on Tuesday.

• Bayern did not hold a full training session with most of their players away on international duty. The Bundesliga leaders return to action at home against FC Koln on November 20.

• Belgian Kompany was discharged from hospital after suffering a meningeal irritation that caused him to collapse during a session involving the club's second team. He had been recovering from a virus before the incident.

• "Kompany is on the road to recovery and has been back at the training ground. The head coach is also completing rehab on his injured shoulder there," Bayern said in a statement.

• Assistant manager Aaron Danks was in charge of the team for wins over Freiburg, Magdeburg, Atletico Madrid and Mainz, and a 2-2 draw with German title rivals Borussia Dortmund.