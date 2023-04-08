Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kompany says he did not expect to lead Burnley to promotion in first season
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kompany says he did not expect to lead Burnley to promotion in first season

Kompany says he did not expect to lead Burnley to promotion in first season
Soccer Football - Championship - Middlesbrough v Burnley - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, Britain - April 7, 2023 Burnley manager Vincent Kompany celebrates promotion to the Premier League with Jack Cork Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Kompany says he did not expect to lead Burnley to promotion in first season
Soccer Football - Championship - Middlesbrough v Burnley - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, Britain - April 7, 2023 Burnley manager Vincent Kompany celebrates promotion to the Premier League with Connor Roberts Action Images/Craig Brough
Kompany says he did not expect to lead Burnley to promotion in first season
Soccer Football - Championship - Middlesbrough v Burnley - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, Britain - April 7, 2023 Burnley celebrate promotion to the Premier League Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Kompany says he did not expect to lead Burnley to promotion in first season
Soccer Football - Championship - Middlesbrough v Burnley - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, Britain - April 7, 2023 Burnley's Connor Roberts scores their second goal Action Images/Craig Brough
Kompany says he did not expect to lead Burnley to promotion in first season
Soccer Football - Championship - Middlesbrough v Burnley - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, Britain - April 7, 2023 Burnley's Connor Roberts celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images/Craig Brough
08 Apr 2023 11:02AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2023 11:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said he did not expect to lead the Lancashire club to promotion to the Premier League in his first season in charge, but having achieved that return to the top tier he said his side are now aiming for more.

Burnley secured automatic promotion to the Premier League with seven games to spare after Friday's 2-1 victory at Middlesbrough ensured Kompany's side will finish in the second-tier Championship's top two.

They make their return to the top flight after one season, having been relegated on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign, in which they finished third-bottom.

Kompany, appointed in June 2022, said he had not dreamt of this outcome.

"It's Easter, there are seven games to go and we are already celebrating," Kompany told Sky Sports. "We didn't expect this. We wanted to experience it one day, but we had a different timing on it. Quicker is better sometimes.

"Days like today happen more than you think, we found a way it was not easy at all. But somehow this season we also ended up on the good end of the game.

"There is a belief in the team, and it is still a team that can improve and that is the exciting part. They're like kids, they're celebrating like kids and that's fun to see."

Club chairman Alan Pace said the promotion came as a "complete surprise".

"Vincent and I spoke during the summer and talked about it in great length. We gave ourselves two to three years ... What you're seeing is a lot of magic coming together," Pace added.

Burnley need 11 points from their last seven games to win the Championship title, while 13 points will see them become the first Championship team to rack up more than 100 points since Leicester City in 2013-14.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.