Kompany sees promise in Bayern's performance despite Cup exit

MUNICH, Germany : Bayern Munich's German Cup hopes were ended with Tuesday's 1-0 loss to visitors Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16 but the team's energy showed great promise, said coach Vincent Kompany.

The Bavarians suffered their first defeat of the season in the league and domestic cup and had keeper Manuel Neuer sent off in the 17th minute with a straight red card.

But they still had the better chances in the first half despite being a man down with Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer all spurning opportunities.

Leverkusen struck against the run of play with substitute Nathan Tella's header in the 69th minute to dash Bayern's hopes.

"Fact is we lost and we won't win the Cup this season. But with experience we know this was also a special performance from us," Kompany told a press conference.

"If this feeling remains we will win many games but this Cup we cannot win it any more," he said.

Kompany is in his first season in charge and his team tops the Bundesliga standings with a four-point advantage over second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern have also improved in the Champions League after a rocky start this season.

"It is bitter for us. We won't have a good evening," Kompany said. "But if this energy remains then we will win many more games. This team can grow further and we will get our moments."