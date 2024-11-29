Konate injury clouds Liverpool's horizon ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of central defender Ibrahima Konate for Sunday's home Premier League clash with champions Manchester City but Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to return.

The one sizeable cloud on Liverpool's horizon after an impressive 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League was the sight of Konate and right back Conor Bradley hobbling off the field.

France international Konate is a particular worry for manager Arne Slot as he has been superb at the heart of a Liverpool defence that has conceded only eight Premier League goals in 12 games.

Former RB Leipzig player Konate appeared to have hurt his knee while Bradley, who was outstanding up against Real's Kylian Mbappe, looked to be struggling with a hamstring.

"Conor, I had to take him off and Ibou didn't walk off the pitch as he should have after such a fantastic game that he played," Slot told reporters on Thursday.

"He should have made a round of the pitch and clapped the fans but unfortunately he couldn't so that's not a good sign.

"They are still being assessed and it is so close after the game yesterday night, and I just came off the training pitch. So, I can't tell you exactly where they are, so we have to wait and see where they are this weekend and after that."

Liverpool's record of 15 wins from 17 games in all competitions under Slot is all the more impressive as they have suffered injuries to the likes of first-choice keeper Alisson, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Alexander-Arnold.

"In general, people only talk about injuries if results aren't there, so it is good people don't talk about them," Slot said. "But the moment you start to lose it is about kickoff times or injuries but nine out of 10 times it is quality of game plan or quality of other team."