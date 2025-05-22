Kooij outsprints Van Uden to win Giro stage 12, Del Toro retains pink jersey

Dutchman Olav Kooij came out on top in a sprint finish to win stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday, overtaking compatriot Casper van Uden before the line, with Mexico's Isaac del Toro keeping a firm grip on the overall lead.

Kooij was led out by his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Wout van Aert, but Van Uden, who beat Kooij into second place to win stage four, took the lead before Kooij battled to victory.

"It's really nice to see Olav finishing it off after a really good lead out, I have to say," Van Aert said.

"We used our horsepower and he has the kick."

Briton Ben Turner (INEOS Grenadiers) came in third, ahead of one-time race leader Mads Pedersen, who won three of the opening five stages.

Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) earned two seconds on the last intermediate sprint of the stage and has a 33-second lead over teammate Juan Ayuso of Spain with Italian Antonio Tiberi of Bahrain Victorious over one minute behind in third.

The 172 km ride from Modena to Viadana was expected to bring the sprinters back to the fore, and after an early breakaway of three riders was reeled in by the peloton, the final 25 km was a tactical game as teams looked to set their sprinters up.

Van Aert, who won stage nine, opted for an early lead out before the final dangerous corner, with Kooij on his back wheel.

Van Uden went past and Kooij had to wait to find room to attack but had the finish to overtake and take victory.

"Only Wout can do such a long lead out like today's," Kooij said.

"I got an extraordinary support. I have to thank my teammates, also the rest of the team did a fantastic job."

Friday's stage 13 will take the riders 180km from Rovigo to Vicenza.