Kopecky wins women's road race with stunning late attack

Sport

Sport

13 Aug 2023 11:24PM
GLASGOW : Belgium's Lotte Kopecky crowned a magnificent UCI World Championships with a blistering late attack to win the women's elite road race on the streets of Glasgow on Sunday.

Kopecky, who won two golds on the track during the championships, burst from a small group of leaders on the final lap of the city circuit and powered to victory.

Denmark's Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig initially managed to go with Kopecky but she could not cope with the Belgian's speed.

Kopecky cruised over the line at the end of the 150km trek, celebrating her first world road title.

Dutchwoman Demi Vollering, who won the recent Tour de France Femmes, pipped Uttrup Ludwig to the line to take silver.

Kopecky's hat-trick of golds from the Glasgow world championships included her titles in the elimination and points races at the Chris Hoy Velodrome where she also won a bronze medal in the omnium.

Source: Reuters

