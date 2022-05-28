Logo
Korda to return after blood clot at US Women's Open
FILE PHOTO: Dec 18, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Nelly Korda plays her shot off the first tee during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

28 May 2022 12:31AM (Updated: 28 May 2022 12:31AM)
Former world number one Nelly Korda said on Friday she will return to competition at next week's U.S. Women's Open in North Carolina after having been sidelined since early March when she was diagnosed with a blood clot in one of her arms.

Korda, a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour who before this season disclosed she had COVID-19 in January, had surgery in April to remove a blood clot from her left arm that kept her out of the year's first major.

"See you guys @uswomensopen next week," the 23-year-old American wrote on Instagram along with a photo of herself and her caddie.

Korda had a stellar year in 2021 when she won four events on the LPGA Tour, including her first career major at the Women's PGA Championship, and also captured gold in the women's golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Prior to being sidelined, Korda competed three times this season, most recently in early February at the LPGA Drive On Championship where she finished in a share of 15th place.

The June 2-5 U.S. Women's Open is being held at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines.

Source: Reuters

