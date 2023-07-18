Logo
Korean FA apologise for selecting player with drink driving conviction
Korean FA apologise for selecting player with drink driving conviction
South Korea players pose for a team group photo before a match against Brazil in the 2022 World Cup round of 16. (File photo: Reuters/Carl Recine)
18 Jul 2023 01:57PM (Updated: 18 Jul 2023 02:14PM)
South Korea's football association (KFA) dropped Lee Sang-min from their Asian Games squad on Tuesday (Jul 18) and apologised for picking the defender who is ineligible due to a drink driving conviction.

Lee, 23, was caught driving under the influence in May 2020 and fined 5 million won (US$3,965) on Aug 5 that year.

Under KFA regulations, any player who has been fined at least 5 million won for such an offence cannot be eligible for selection for a minimum of three years. Lee's ineligibility period ends only next month.

"The KFA humbly acknowledges that in the selection process for the Asian Games national team players announced on (July) 14th, they selected players who did not conform to the national football team operating regulations," it said in a statement.

"(We) will do our best to prevent similar situations from recurring through future administrative system maintenance."

Lee was also selected for the Under-23 team in 2021 due to an oversight.

South Korea are looking to win a third straight football gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, which were postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games run from Sep 23 to Oct 8.

Source: Reuters/gr

