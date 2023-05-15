Logo
Sport

Korean player held in China on suspicion of bribery - diplomatic source
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - December 5, 2022 Brazil's Raphinha in action with South Korea's Son Jun-ho REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - December 5, 2022 South Korea coach Paulo Bento with Son Jun-ho and Son Heung-min after the match as South Korea are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
15 May 2023 04:37PM (Updated: 15 May 2023 04:58PM)
BEIJING :South Korean soccer player Son Jun-ho has been detained in China on suspicion of bribery, a Korean diplomatic source said on Monday.

Son was detained on Friday, the source told Reuters.

Son is an international player who represents Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan, based in the northeastern province of Shandong.

News of his detention was first published by Yonhap News.

Son was currently in the custody of the Liaoning Public Security Department, which alleges that Son bribed a "non-government official", according to an official at South Korea's consulate-general in Shenyang.

The official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case, said the consulate had requested a meeting with Son as soon as possible and was in contact with his family.

The official gave no further details.

Source: Reuters

