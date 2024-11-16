Kosovo FA say they warned UEFA about possible provocation by Romania fans

The Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) said it had repeatedly warned European soccer's governing body UEFA about potential provocation from Romania fans ahead of Friday's Nations League match, which was abandoned when Kosovo's players walked off.

The game in Bucharest was abandoned in stoppage time after the visiting players left the field with the score at 0-0 when they heard pro-Serbia chanting from the home fans.

The match was initially suspended before being abandoned when the Kosovo team refused to return to the pitch. UEFA had said it would communicate "further information in due course".

"Cries such as 'Kosovo is Serbia' and 'Serbia, Serbia', whistling during the singing of the national anthem of Kosovo, throwing hard objects ... and other offensive and provocative actions were present throughout the match, creating an unacceptable atmosphere not safe for our players," the FFK said in a statement.

"FFK had warned the relevant UEFA bodies more than twice in writing about the possibility of such actions, once a few days before the match and then a few minutes before it started.

"Despite these warnings, the Romanian fans continued with irresponsible and discriminatory behaviour, forcing the Kosovo national team to leave the field due to the lack of safety and dignity."

The FFK also alleged that a Romania official "threatened and assaulted" a Kosovo player in the corridors of the stadium.

"For all these serious violations, FFK has immediately reported the incidents to the match delegate and has started preparing a full complaint with facts and evidence that will be submitted to UEFA's disciplinary bodies," it added.

Reuters has contacted UEFA for comment.

The Romanian Football Federation was fined by UEFA last year over pro-Serbia chanting and the display of a banner reading "Kosovo is Serbia" by supporters during a Euro 2024 qualifier between the countries at the National Arena.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and has been recognised by more than 100 countries, but not Romania.