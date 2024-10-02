Kosovo fined for fan misconduct in 3-0 defeat by Romania

The Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) has been fined a total of 61,000 euros ($67,502) by UEFA for incidents at their Nations League match with Romania last month, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

The match, which ended in a 3-0 defeat for Kosovo, took place on Sept. 6 at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, Kosovo.

It was interrupted on a number of occasions as fans lit and threw flares, entered the pitch and whistled during the Romanian national anthem, which was played before kickoff.

The FFK was also issued a warning over a violation of obligations regarding media activities.

When the sides last met during a Euro 2024 qualifier in 2023, UEFA sanctioned the Romanian soccer federation (FRF) over pro-Serbia chanting by supporters.

The match in Bucharest was suspended for 50 minutes after some home fans chanted, "Serbia, Serbia" and held up a banner saying 'Kosovo is Serbia'.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and has recognition from more than 100 countries, but not from Romania.

($1 = 0.9037 euros)