Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kosovo names Frenchman Alain Giresse as new head coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kosovo names Frenchman Alain Giresse as new head coach

Kosovo names Frenchman Alain Giresse as new head coach

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Semi-Final - Senegal v Tunisia - 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - July 14, 2019 Tunisia coach Alain Giresse before the match REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

23 Feb 2022 10:39PM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 10:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PRISTINA : Former France midfielder Alain Giresse was named on Wednesday as Kosovo's new coach on a contract until the end of 2023.

Giresse, 69, replaces Swiss Bernard Challandes who was sacked late in 2021 following disappointing results in their World Cup qualifying matches.

"I want with the current team to create a real collective team... to fight in every game, whether an easy one or a difficult one," Giresse said in a news conference alongside the head of Kosovo's Federation Agim Ademi.

Ademi said they had around 40 offers to be the country's coach. Giresse, who won 47 caps as a player for France, has extensive experience of managing national teams having previously coached Tunisia, Mali, Senegal, Gabon and Georgia.

Kosovo became a member of UEFA and FIFA in 2016, eight years after the country declared independence from Serbia.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us