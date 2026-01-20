Logo
Kostoulas overhead kick saves Brighton against Bournemouth
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - January 19, 2026 Brighton & Hove Albion's Charalampos Kostoulas scores their first goal
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - January 19, 2026 Brighton & Hove Albion's Charalampos Kostoulas celebrates scoring their first goal with Yankuba Minteh and Carlos Baleba
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - January 19, 2026 Brighton & Hove Albion's Charalampos Kostoulas scores their first goal REUTERS/Tony O Brien
20 Jan 2026 06:23AM
BRIGHTON, England, Jan 19 : Greek teenager Charalampos Kostoulas scored with a superb overhead kick in stoppage time to salvage a point for Brighton & Hove Albion in a 1-1 home draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League on Monday.

It looked as though a controversial first-half penalty by Marcus Tavernier had sealed Bournemouth back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since August but substitute Kostoulas denied them with his moment of magic.

It was the 18-year-old's second goal of the season and first since October.

Tavernier put Bournemouth in front from the spot in the 32nd minute after referee Paul Tierney was told to view a VAR replay of an incident in which he initially booked Bournemouth's Amine Adli for diving.

But after looking at the pitch-side monitor he deemed that goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen had indeed caught Adli with his lifted leg as he tried to intercept a ball into the area.

Brighton had started strongly but faded and Bournemouth could have built on their lead with Evanilson hitting the post and heading another chance just wide before halftime.

A tiring Bournemouth dropped deep in the second half but could not see out only their second Premier League away win this season. Brighton stayed in 12th place in the standings with 30 points from 22 games while Bournemouth are 15th with 27.

Source: Reuters
