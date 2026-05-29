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Kostyuk beats Golubic to maintain clay form at French Open
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Kostyuk beats Golubic to maintain clay form at French Open

Kostyuk beats Golubic to maintain clay form at French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk celebrates winning her third round match against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Kostyuk beats Golubic to maintain clay form at French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in action during her third round match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Kostyuk beats Golubic to maintain clay form at French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in action during her third round match against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Kostyuk beats Golubic to maintain clay form at French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in action during her third round match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Kostyuk beats Golubic to maintain clay form at French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk shakes hands with Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic after winning her third round match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
29 May 2026 08:41PM (Updated: 29 May 2026 08:45PM)
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PARIS, May 29 : Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reched the French Open fourth round on Friday, defeating Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-4 6-3 to extend her unbeaten run on clay this season.

• The 23-year-old world number 15 still had to fight hard to get past the experienced Golubic, a decade her senior. The two women traded long and powerful baseline rallies, with some jaw-dropping winners.

• The first set extended beyond an hour as Golubic saved three set points, one with a bold volley at the net, before eventually conceding the set on an unforced error at the fourth opportunity.

• In the second set, however, Kostyuk asserted her dominance. Breaking Golubic's serve early, the Ukrainian held firm, exploiting her serve – which she described as her "favourite shot" – to great effect.

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• "I feel like I found again that joy of creating points, changing rhythm, running around a little bit, and it's something I love to do," Kostyuk said.

• "It's something that's not very difficult for me, so I love to take that advantage against players. Maybe that's the key," she added.

• At 4-2 in the second set Kostyuk cemented her lead with an under-arm serve.

• It is the first time she has reached the last 16 at Roland Garros since 2021.

• She will next face four-times champion Iga Swiatek.

Source: Reuters
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