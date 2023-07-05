Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win

Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2023 Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk celebrates winning her first round match against Greece's Maria Sakkari REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2023 Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk celebrates winning her first round match against Greece's Maria Sakkari REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2023 Greece's Maria Sakkari in action during her first round match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2023 Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts during her first round match against Greece's Maria Sakkari REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
05 Jul 2023 11:20PM (Updated: 06 Jul 2023 12:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk battled back from a set down and dealt with three rain interruptions to beat eighth seed Maria Sakkari 0-6 7-5 6-2 on Wednesday (Jul 5) and move into the Wimbledon second round.

The 21-year-old had looked out for the count after the first set and Sakkari's flawless power game but recovered after a lengthy rain interruption in the first set and another in the second to turn the match around.

The Ukrainian earned her first win over her opponent at the third attempt.

Sakkari made a flawless start and bagged two breaks to move 5-0 up with Kostyuk's error count rising sharply, but the 28th-ranked Ukrainian got some respite when rain stopped play.

Sakkari initially looked undisturbed by the rain suspension, taking the first set soon after the restart.

Kostyuk, however, turned the tables in the second set with aggressive play that forced Sakkari into more unforced errors.

She broke the Greek twice to go 5-3 up before forcing a decider.

Sakkari was wilting and Kostyuk earned nine consecutive games en route to a 5-1 lead and sealed victory on her first match point.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

tennis Wimbledon

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.