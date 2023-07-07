Logo
Kostyuk through as Spain's Badosa retires
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2023 Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts during her first round match against Greece's Maria Sakkari REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

07 Jul 2023 07:31PM
LONDON : Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reached the Wimbledon third round for the first time after her Spanish opponent Paula Badosa retired with an injury during their match on Friday.

The 21-year-old Kostyuk was leading 6-2 1-0 when Badosa pulled out with a back problem.

Badosa, the 25-year-old girlfriend of Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas who will renew his battle with Andy Murray later on Friday, missed the French Open due to a spinal stress fracture.

Spain's Badosa was scheduled to play with Tsitsipas in the mixed doubles but that now looks unlikely.

Kostyuk defeated eighth seed Maria Sakkari in the first round and will hope to continue her run against either 25th seed Madison Keys or Viktorija Golubic.

Source: Reuters

