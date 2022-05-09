Logo
Kounde scores late as Sevilla draw 1-1 with Villarreal
09 May 2022 12:48AM (Updated: 09 May 2022 01:25AM)
Sevilla defender Jules Kounde scored a late equaliser to cancel out Giovani Lo Celso's goal as they held Villarreal to a 1-1 draw in Sunday's LaLiga game.

Villarreal, who were dominant throughout the game, went ahead in the 86th minute when Lo Celso brought up his first goal for the club with a scissor kick.

But the hosts' joy was short-lived after Kounde poked home a dramatic equaliser in the 95th minute following a corner.

Earlier, Villarreal went ahead in the 54th minute when Kounde sent a header into his own net but the goal was ruled out by VAR after Villarreal's Boulaye Dia was found to be offside before a cross was played into the box.

The draw meant Sevilla remain third on 65 points, four behind second-placed Barcelona. Both teams are fighting for the second spot with the league title already sealed by Real Madrid.

Villarreal, who were knocked out in the Champions League semi-finals by Liverpool, are seventh on 53 points, three points away from the spots for European qualification.

Source: Reuters

