Kovac returns to Bundesliga as Wolfsburg coach
Kovac returns to Bundesliga as Wolfsburg coach

Kovac returns to Bundesliga as Wolfsburg coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group B - AS Monaco v Real Sociedad - Stade Louis II, Monaco - November 25, 2021 AS Monaco coach Niko Kovac celebrates after the match REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

24 May 2022 07:31PM (Updated: 24 May 2022 07:31PM)
VfL Wolfsburg named former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac as their new coach on a three-year contract on Tuesday, bringing the Croatian back to the Bundesliga after three years away.

The 50-year-old replaces Florian Kohfeldt, who left Wolfsburg last week after guiding the team to a 12th-place finish in the league.

Kovac, who has been out of work since being sacked by Monaco in January, managed Eintracht Frankfurt before spending a year and a half at Bayern.

"He stands for consistent and success-oriented work and I am convinced that the team will bear his signature in the years to come," Wolfsburg managing director Joerg Schmadtke said.

Source: Reuters

