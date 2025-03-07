Kovac says in-form Guirassy is Dortmund's 'life insurance'

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac on Friday praised Serhou Guirassy's standout contributions for the Bundesliga club this season, highlighting the striker's importance for the side ahead of a league meeting with Augsburg.

The 28-year-old Guinea international, signed from VfB Stuttgart in July last year, has scored 24 goals across all competitions this season and has often been the difference between victory and defeat for Dortmund in a difficult campaign.

"He's like our life insurance at the moment. He's always on and has to get through it," Kovac told reporters.

"The fact that it's Ramadan now doesn't make it any easier for him, but he's an absolute professional and he'll manage that too."

Practising Muslim adults do not eat or drink from dawn to sunset during Ramadan, presenting challenges to professional athletes.

Dortmund, who are 10th in the standings on 35 points, will be looking to build on their wins over St Pauli and Union Berlin when they host 11th-placed Augsburg on Saturday.

However, they will have to break down a resolute Augsburg defence, which has let in only two goals in an eight-game unbeaten run in the league.

"Augsburg is a team that plays very physical football. They play with a very compact five-man defence, which has allowed very little recently," Kovac said.

"It's up to us to put a lot of pressure on them and create enough chances so that we can get our fans on our side and hopefully win this game.

"We take our opponents very seriously. We have to approach the game very seriously and with concentration."

Dortmund will be without left back Daniel Svensson, who suffered a ligament injury in their 1-1 draw with Lille in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, as well as midfielder Felix Nmecha.

"We won't change things for tomorrow. The only thing that's clear is that we'll have to replace Daniel," Kovac said.

"Svensson will miss some time. (Carney) Chukwuemeka trained with us today, but unfortunately didn't give the green light. He won't be involved tomorrow. Apart from Nmecha, everyone else will be fine and healthy.

"(Nmecha) completed his first run today. His level is satisfactory... It will take time, but he will be an important part of this club's future."