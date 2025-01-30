Kovac to take over as Dortmund coach after Champions League progression

DORTMUND, Germany : Croatian coach Niko Kovac is set to take over Borussia Dortmund following a 3-1 home win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday saw them advance to the Champions League playoffs.

The Ruhr valley side fired coach Nuri Sahin a week ago after a run of poor results and shortly after kick-off German media reported that Kovac, who has played and managed in the Bundesliga, is waiting in the wings to take over.

"We have reached an agreement in principle with Nico Kovac, he will take over the team on Sunday," managing director Lars Ricken told broadcaster DAZN.

Interim coach Mike Tullberg, who stepped up from the club's Under-19 side after the sacking of Sahin, will be at the helm when Dortmund visit Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Dortmund had not won a game this year but two first-half goals from Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy and a late Ramy Bensebaini effort wrapped up the victory against Shakhtar and 10th spot in the Champions League table on 15 points.

The German side finished among the seeded teams and will now face either Belgium's Club Brugge or Sporting of Portugal in a two-legged playoff with a place in the last 16 at stake.

