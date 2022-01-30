Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Krejcikova and Siniakova fight back to win doubles crown
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Krejcikova and Siniakova fight back to win doubles crown

Krejcikova and Siniakova fight back to win doubles crown
Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Doubles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 30, 2022 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova react during their final match against Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Krejcikova and Siniakova fight back to win doubles crown
Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Doubles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 30, 2022 Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia during their final match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Krejcikova and Siniakova fight back to win doubles crown
Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Doubles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 30, 2022 Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova reacts during the final match with Barbora Krejcikova against Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Krejcikova and Siniakova fight back to win doubles crown
Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Doubles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 30, 2022 Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in action during the final match with Barbora Krejcikova against Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Krejcikova and Siniakova fight back to win doubles crown
Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Doubles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 30, 2022 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova celebrate winning their final match against Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia REUTERS/Morgan Sette
30 Jan 2022 03:08PM (Updated: 30 Jan 2022 03:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : French Open champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova added the Australian Open's women's doubles title to their resume on Sunday, with a 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 win over Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The number one seeds, who were beaten finalists at Melbourne Park last year, took time to hit their stride and were forced to come back from a set down to claim the title for the first time.

The unseeded duo overpowered the Olympic champions in a tiebreak to win the first set, but the scores were levelled up at the end of the second, as the Czech pair found their rhythm.

Krejcikova and Siniakova broke on Haddad Maia's serve five games into the deciding set to claim the advantage and Siniakova's forehand winner down the line on Danilina's serve two games later increased the gap.

Danilina's volley at the net earned a break back that put their opponents' celebrations on hold, but Krejcikova held her serve to close out the match.

The win is the Czech duo's fourth Grand Slam title together, after having claimed the French Open in 2018 and 2021 and Wimbledon in 2018.

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us