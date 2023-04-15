Logo
Krejcikova to donate Billie Jean King Cup earnings to Turkey earthquake victims
Sport

Krejcikova to donate Billie Jean King Cup earnings to Turkey earthquake victims

Krejcikova to donate Billie Jean King Cup earnings to Turkey earthquake victims

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA 1000 - Dubai Tennis Championships - Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 25, 2023 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

15 Apr 2023 03:47AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2023 03:47AM)
Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova said on Friday she will donate her Billie Jean King Cup earnings to Turkey's earthquake victims.

The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6 killed more than 55,000 people.

Former French Open champion Krejcikova, who is currently playing in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers against Ukraine in the Turkish city of Antalya, said the funds would support tennis players in the affected regions.

"The money will directly help the Turkish population from regions that have been affected by the earthquake, especially local tennis players that have lost close to everything," the 27-year-old said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

