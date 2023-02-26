Logo
Sport

Krejcikova eyes return to singles big-league after Dubai win
Tennis - WTA 1000 - Dubai Tennis Championships - Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 25, 2023 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

26 Feb 2023 12:56PM (Updated: 26 Feb 2023 12:56PM)
Barbora Krejcikova said she hoped her Dubai triumph can help get her singles career get back on track following an injury-plagued 2022, during which the former French Open champion slid down the world rankings.

An accomplished doubles player with plenty of major success, Krejcikova announced herself on the Grand Slam stage in singles when she won the 2021 Roland Garros title and climbed to number two in the rankings the following year.

But an elbow injury meant she struggled in the first half of 2022 with several months on the sidelines. She claimed titles in Tallinn and Ostrava before a wrist problem flared up towards the end of the season.

Krejcikova will climb from number 30 to 16 on Monday after beating the top-ranked Iga Swiatek in Saturday's Dubai final.

"Last year was really tough, especially being out for so long. I really couldn't find my game till the end of the season. Then at the end of the season I got injured," Krejcikova said.

"During the off-season I started off Christmas playing tennis, I didn't start before that. In the beginning of the season it was a miracle wherever I got.

"I felt like with me playing and practising, being healthy, I can achieve big things. I'm really happy I'm here with this trophy and I can celebrate. I hope I'm going to get back to where I belong."

Krejcikova, who lost to Garbine Muguruza in the Dubai final two years ago, said she was happy to capture her maiden WTA 1000 crown at a venue that helped kickstart her singles career.

"It's a special place. Definitely I'm going to have this in my mind throughout the season," Krejcikova said.

"I'll try to get better again, try to get to these finals and big matches which I love."

Source: Reuters

