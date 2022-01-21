Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Krejcikova fights back to book 4th round berth at Australian Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Krejcikova fights back to book 4th round berth at Australian Open

Krejcikova fights back to book 4th round berth at Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2022 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates winning her third round match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Krejcikova fights back to book 4th round berth at Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2022 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in action during her third round match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Krejcikova fights back to book 4th round berth at Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2022 Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her third round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Krejcikova fights back to book 4th round berth at Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2022 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova reacts during her third round match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko REUTERS/Morgan Sette
21 Jan 2022 12:18PM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 12:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova fought back from going a set behind to hand Jelena Ostapenko a 2-6 6-4 6-4 defeat and advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday.

The Czech, seeded number four, clawed her way back from a set and a break down midway through the second set to see off the 2017 French Open winner.

"Tody's match was really tough, really difficult. I had to really dig deep to get this win," said Krejcikova.

"I'm really pleased about it and also proud of myself. I'm never going to leave without a fight and I'm really happy that I'm able to show that on the court."

Ostapenko won the opening set thanks to a pair of service breaks and Krejcikova looked to be exiting the tournament when her Latvian opponent opened up a 3-1 lead in the second set.

However, two breaks of serve saw Krejcikova level the match.

Krejcikova was then given a time violation for returning late to court ahead of the start of the decider, claiming she was delayed due to a broken necklace.

She settled herself to break Ostapenko's serve in the first game of the final set, holding on to win and set up a fourth round meeting with Victoria Azarenka.

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us