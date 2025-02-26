Krejcikova out of Indian Wells, Miami with back issue

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from next month's tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami due to a back injury that has kept her out of action since November.

The world number 16, a surprise champion at the All England Club last year, sustained the injury during the Tour's Asian swing of tournaments and appeared hampered by it at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, where she reached the semi-finals.

The 29-year-old Czech skipped the Australian Open Grand Slam in January, saying she needed more time for her injury to heal.

Austria's Julia Grabher will take Krejcikova's place in the main draw at Indian Wells, which begins on March 5, organisers said. The Miami tournament kicks off on March 18.