Kroupi earns first France call-up after Thuram injury

PARIS, Nov 10 : Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi has received his first France call-up as a replacement for the injured Marcus Thuram, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Tuesday.

• Kroupi was the French second-tier top scorer in the 2024-25 season with 22 goals for Lorient, before joining Bournemouth.

• The 20-year-old forward, who played five times for the France Under-21 team, scored 13 goals last season in his first Premier League campaign.

• He has played only four matches this season in all competitions, as he recovered from a foot injury.

• Thuram suffered a right hamstring injury.

• France face Italy on Thursday in Milan and Turkey on Sunday in Bordeaux.

• Les Bleus need a draw against Italy to secure a Nations League quarter-final berth.