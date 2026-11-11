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Kroupi earns first France call-up after Thuram injury
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Kroupi earns first France call-up after Thuram injury

Kroupi earns first France call-up after Thuram injury

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - March 20, 2026 AFC Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

11 Nov 2026 12:22AM
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PARIS, Nov 10 : Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi has received his first France call-up as a replacement for the injured Marcus Thuram, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Tuesday.

• Kroupi was the French second-tier top scorer in the 2024-25 season with 22 goals for Lorient, before joining Bournemouth.

• The 20-year-old forward, who played five times for the France Under-21 team, scored 13 goals last season in his first Premier League campaign.

• He has played only four matches this season in all competitions, as he recovered from a foot injury.

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• Thuram suffered a right hamstring injury.

• France face Italy on Thursday in Milan and Turkey on Sunday in Bordeaux.

• Les Bleus need a draw against Italy to secure a Nations League quarter-final berth.

Source: Reuters
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