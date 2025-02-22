Kruyswijk leads Kenya Open after third-round 64

South African Jacques Kruyswijk sunk seven birdies in a bogey-free 64 to take a one-shot lead at 14 under par after the third round of the Kenya Open in Nairobi on Saturday.

Kruyswijk, who was seven shots back at the start of the day, is one ahead of overnight leader John Parry of England, who could only manage a one over par 72.

"It was super breezy out there today, but I played a really good game plan around this golf course, I wasn't over-aggressive, as you could see on the last couple," Kruyswijk said as he seeks a maiden DP World Tour title.

"I rolled a couple in, which is great, it's always nice, but I just played super consistent and my mindset's been really good all week. So whatever happens tomorrow is going to happen but I'm ready."