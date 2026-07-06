KTM sign Alex Marquez on multi-year deal from 2027

July 6 : KTM have signed Spanish rider Alex Marquez to a multi-year contract from the 2027 season, the team said on Monday.

The 30-year-old, runner-up in the 2025 MotoGP championship, will leave Gresini Racing after four seasons and return to a factory team for the first time since his rookie campaign with Honda in 2020.

"We are extremely proud and happy to have secured an exceptional talent like Alex Marquez — the 2025 World Championship runner-up — for our project," KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer said in a statement.

"Alex brings not only outstanding skill and race intelligence but also determination and a winning mindset that perfectly matches our DNA."

KTM have yet to announce Marquez's teammate for the 2027 season.