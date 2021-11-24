Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kubica stays as Alfa Romeo reserve driver in 2022
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kubica stays as Alfa Romeo reserve driver in 2022

Kubica stays as Alfa Romeo reserve driver in 2022

Alfa Romeo's Robert Kubica arrives at the circuit. (Photo: REUTERS/Anton Vaganov)

24 Nov 2021 11:19PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 11:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Poland's Robert Kubica will continue as a reserve driver for Alfa Romeo next season, the Swiss-based Formula One team said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old former racer will be a stand-in should Valtteri Bottas, who is joining from Mercedes, or Chinese rookie Guanyu Zhou become unavailable.

Kubica has already raced twice this year, in the Netherlands and Italy, as a replacement for departing Finnish veteran Kimi Raikkonen when the 2007 world champion tested positive for COVID-19.

Team boss Frederic Vasseur told Reuters recently that Alfa were likely to have several drivers available as reserves.

French teenager Theo Pourchaire is under contract with Swiss-based Sauber, who run the team, and will do some Friday practice sessions while also competing in Formula Two.

"Next year will be again difficult with 23 races, plus the simulator plus the Pirelli test ... I think at the end to have two or three reserves is not too much," said Vasseur.

"With COVID, you need to have someone at the track (as a reserve). But if you want to do all the races and you can't do the simulator, you need to have two or three reserve drivers."

Polish oil refiner and co-title sponsor Orlen, which has backed Kubica, has also renewed and extended its partnership with Alfa for 2022.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us