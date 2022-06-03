Logo
Kuchta leads Czechs to Nations League win over Switzerland
Kuchta leads Czechs to Nations League win over Switzerland

Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group F - Czech Republic v Switzerland - Sinobo stadium, Prague, Czech Republic - June 2, 2022 Czech Republic's Jan Kuchta celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group F - Czech Republic v Switzerland - Sinobo stadium, Prague, Czech Republic - June 2, 2022 Czech Republic players celebrate after the match REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group F - Czech Republic v Switzerland - Sinobo stadium, Prague, Czech Republic - June 2, 2022 Czech Republic players celebrate after the match REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group F - Czech Republic v Switzerland - Sinobo stadium, Prague, Czech Republic - June 2, 2022 Switzerland's Nico Elvedi in action with Czech Republic's Jan Kuchta and Jakub Jankto REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group F - Czech Republic v Switzerland - Sinobo stadium, Prague, Czech Republic - June 2, 2022 Switzerland's Breel Embolo in action with Czech Republic's Jakub Brabec REUTERS/David W Cerny
03 Jun 2022 04:59AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 05:16AM)
PRAGUE: An early Jan Kuchta strike and a second-half own goal gave the Czech Republic a 2-1 win over Switzerland on Thursday (Jun 2) in an entertaining Nations League group match in which both sides created plenty of chances.

Kuchta opened the scoring in the 11th minute when the forward took advantage of a defensive mistake following a long throw-in to tap in his first international goal.

Noah Okafor levelled for the visitors just before the break after he pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area and slammed a shot from close range that cannoned off the underside of the crossbar into the corner of the net.

Both teams attacked throughout the match and the home side missed two golden opportunities after the interval when Adam Hlozek fluffed a shot with only the keeper to beat and Vladimír Coufal smashed a long-range shot against the post.

The Czech efforts paid off in the 58th minute when Jakub Jankto sent in a cross that deflected off Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow into the net.

Switzerland pressed forward for an equaliser and forced Czech keeper Tomas Vaclík into a number of point-blank saves to secure victory for the Czechs.

Source: Reuters

