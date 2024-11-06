Kuehn double helps Celtic to 3-1 comeback win over Leipzig

Logo
Sport

Sport

Soccer Football - Champions League - Celtic v RB Leipzig - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 5, 2024 Celtic's Nicolas Gerrit Kuhn celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Champions League - Celtic v RB Leipzig - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 5, 2024 Celtic's Nicolas Gerrit Kuhn celebrates scoring their second goal with Celtic's Daizen Maeda Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Champions League - Celtic v RB Leipzig - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 5, 2024 RB Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi and RB Leipzig's Willi Orban in action with Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Soccer Football - Champions League - Celtic v RB Leipzig - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 5, 2024 RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and RB Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi in action Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Champions League - Celtic v RB Leipzig - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 5, 2024 General view as fireworks are seen on Bonfire Night before the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
06 Nov 2024 06:19AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2024 06:26AM)
:Celtic's Nicolas Kuehn scored twice and Reo Hatate added another as the Scottish champions fought back to beat RB Leipzig 3-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Coming off a goalless draw at Atalanta in the previous matchday, Celtic recorded their second home win in the Champions League first round to provisionally sit 13th on seven points.

Leipzig's wait for a first point continues, their chances of progress to the knockout stages fading after four defeats in as many games.

The Scots sought to take control of proceedings early on, but Leipzig took the lead after 23 minutes through Christoph Baumgartner's close-range header after a corner came off Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Kuehn levelled the score in the 35th minute with a superb curling effort from the edge of the box inside the far post, before netting his second with a tap-in into an open net to put Celtic ahead just before halftime.

Benjamin Sesko and Baumgartner came close to equalising for the Germans after the break but Celtic's birthday boy, 38-year-old goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, pulled off a couple of fine saves before Hatate sealed victory in the 72nd minute.

Source: Reuters

