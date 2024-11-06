Kuehn double helps Celtic to 3-1 comeback win over Leipzig

:Celtic's Nicolas Kuehn scored twice and Reo Hatate added another as the Scottish champions fought back to beat RB Leipzig 3-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Coming off a goalless draw at Atalanta in the previous matchday, Celtic recorded their second home win in the Champions League first round to provisionally sit 13th on seven points.

Leipzig's wait for a first point continues, their chances of progress to the knockout stages fading after four defeats in as many games.

The Scots sought to take control of proceedings early on, but Leipzig took the lead after 23 minutes through Christoph Baumgartner's close-range header after a corner came off Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Kuehn levelled the score in the 35th minute with a superb curling effort from the edge of the box inside the far post, before netting his second with a tap-in into an open net to put Celtic ahead just before halftime.

Benjamin Sesko and Baumgartner came close to equalising for the Germans after the break but Celtic's birthday boy, 38-year-old goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, pulled off a couple of fine saves before Hatate sealed victory in the 72nd minute.