Kuhnemann and Lyon bowl Australia to innings victory against Sri Lanka

:Spin twins Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon combined to dismantle Sri Lanka and bowl Australia to a crushing victory by an innings and 242 runs in the opening test in Galle on Saturday.

Australia's biggest victory in Asia also ensured they will retain the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, regardless of the outcome of the second and final test at the same venue next week.

Having declared their first innings on a mammoth 654-6, Australia bundled out the hosts for a paltry 165 with Kuhnemann (5-63) leading the rout.

A huge lead of 483 and the prospect of rain later in the day prompted Australia to enforce follow-on.

Kuhnemann and Lyon claimed four wickets apiece to bowl Sri Lanka out for 247 to secure a victory inside four days.

Left-arm spinner Kuhnemann finished with a nine-wicket match haul but Australia opener Usman Khawaja won player of the match for his career-best 232.

"To get 650 allowed us an option to bowl twice," said Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith, who reached 10,000 test runs in Galle.

"I thought we batted exceptionally well and gave us a chance to press the game."

Australia needed just 45 minutes to claim the last five Sri Lanka wickets in the hosts' first innings when the fourth day's play began.

Kuhnemann wreaked havoc on a spin-friendly surface, while Lyon (3-57) chipped in from the other end, claiming the vital wicket of Dinesh Chandimal, who made 72.

Chandimal attempted a reverse sweep against the off-spinner only to miss the ball, which thudded against his back pad.

Sri Lanka's top order fared no better in their second outing.

Mitchell Starc, Australia's lone fast bowler, claimed two first innings wickets and hit his stride immediately when Sri Lanka came out to bat again after being made to follow on.

The left-armer trapped Oshada Fernando lbw for six with an inswinging delivery.

In the next over, off-spinner Todd Murphy pegged back Dimuth Karunaratne's off-stump after the batter shouldered arms.

Lyon dismissed Chandimal (31) for the second time in one session, caught at short leg for 31 on the stroke of lunch.

Chandimal was initially adjudged not out but an Australian review confirmed the ball had brushed his glove.

Angelo Mathews (41), Kamindu Mendis (32), skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (39) and Kusal Mendis (34) all got starts but could not press on.

Jeffrey Vandersay played an entertaining knock of 53 before being the last man out.

Captain de Silva lamented Sri Lanka's dropped catches and sloppy use of reviews in what was their heaviest test defeat, but added:

"Our batters have to put their hands up and get the big runs to put the opposition under pressure."

The final test begins on Thursday.