Kulusevski goal allows Spurs to snatch 1-1 draw at Rangers

GLASGOW :Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski cancelled out Hamza Igamane's early second-half opener for Rangers in a thrilling 1-1 Europa League draw at Ibrox stadium on Thursday.

After a first half where the hosts looked the more threatening side, Igamane finally broke the deadlock and sent home fans into raptures with a first-time effort after a fine cross from James Tavernier two minutes after the break.

As Rangers pushed hard to extend their lead, substitute Kulusevski grabbed an equaliser for the visitors, striking low into the far corner and past keeper Jack Butland in the 75th minute.

"I think Rangers played very well. We struggled a bit. 1-1, it is what it is. We didn't play well enough to win the game," Kulusevski told TNT Sports.

"It's always important to score but we've got to start winning games. We haven't won in a couple of weeks. Everybody needs to do a little bit more than we're doing right now."

Cyriel Dessers almost found the winner for Rangers in the 85th minute but goalkeeper Fraser Forster saved his shot in a remarkable performance for the London side who avoided a third consecutive loss in all competitions.

The stalemate leaves both sides on 11 points but with Rangers one place ahead of Spurs in eighth on goal difference.

LAZIO TOP STANDINGS

Lazio remained leaders after a commanding 3-1 away win over Ajax courtesy of goals from Loum Tchaouna, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Pedro.

The Serie A side, undefeated in their last six Europa League games, are on 16 points, level with Athletic Bilbao but with a better goal difference.

Bertrand Traore had equalised for Ajax early in the second half, after Tchaouna's early opener, but the hosts could not prevent their second defeat of the tournament, dropping to 11th on 10 points.

Olympique Lyonnais rallied from a goal down to claim a 3-2 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt as goals from Rayan Cherki, Malick Fofana and Ernest Nuamah helped the hosts to climb to fourth in the standings.

Frankfurt's Ansgar Knauff had opened the scoring for the visitors and Omar Marmoush scored a late consolation goal, leaving the Bundesliga side fifth in the standings.

Real Sociedad cruised to a 3-0 home win over Dynamo Kyiv with a first-half double from captain Mikel Oyarzabal, who also missed a penalty, and a Sheraldo Becker strike.

The victory put the Basques 12th on 10 points.

Porto overcame Midtjylland 2-0 at home, while Anderlecht are third in the table after a 2-1 win at Slavia Prague.