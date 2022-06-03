Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kulusevski solo goal secures 2-0 win for Sweden over Slovenia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kulusevski solo goal secures 2-0 win for Sweden over Slovenia

Kulusevski solo goal secures 2-0 win for Sweden over Slovenia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group H - Slovenia v Sweden - Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana, Slovenia - June 2, 2022 Sweden's Dejan Kulusevski reacts REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Kulusevski solo goal secures 2-0 win for Sweden over Slovenia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group H - Slovenia v Sweden - Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana, Slovenia - June 2, 2022 Sweden's Robin Olsen celebrates after Dejan Kulusevski scores their second goal REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Kulusevski solo goal secures 2-0 win for Sweden over Slovenia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group H - Slovenia v Sweden - Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana, Slovenia - June 2, 2022 Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates scoring their first goal with Dejan Kulusevski, Joel Andersson and a teammate REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Kulusevski solo goal secures 2-0 win for Sweden over Slovenia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group H - Slovenia v Sweden - Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana, Slovenia - June 2, 2022 Slovenia's Jaka Bijol in action with Sweden's Alexander Isak REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Kulusevski solo goal secures 2-0 win for Sweden over Slovenia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group H - Slovenia v Sweden - Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana, Slovenia - June 2, 2022 Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates scoring their first goal with Kristoffer Olsson, Jesper Karlstrom and Alexander Isak REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
03 Jun 2022 04:55AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 05:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Emil Forsberg's first-half penalty and a superb solo goal by Dejan Kulusevski got Sweden off to a winning start in their Nations League campaign as they beat Slovenia 2-0 in a feisty Group B4 clash in Ljubljana on Thursday.

Alexander Isak hit the post with an early header as Sweden started strongly, and they took the lead in the 39th minute when Forsberg calmly converted a spot-kick after Viktor Claesson was fouled.

Kulusevski almost doubled the Swedes' lead on the hour mark, cutting in from the right and unleashing a brilliant curling shot, but Jan Oblak made a superb one-handed save to push the ball away for a corner.

Kulusevski did better in the 88th minute, breaking away on a solo counter-attack and hammering the ball home from a tight angle to secure victory for Sweden ahead of their home game against Norway on Sunday. Slovenia next travel to Belgrade to play Serbia.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us