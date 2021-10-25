Logo
Kumara, Das cop fine for altercation during World Cup match
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Sri Lanka Team's Practice Session - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 2, 2017 - Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara catches a ball ahead of their second test match. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v Bangladesh - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 20, 2019 Bangladesh's Liton Das in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
25 Oct 2021 06:09PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 06:08PM)
Sri Lanka fast bowler Lahiru Kumara and Bangladesh batter Liton Das have been fined over a standoff during their Super 12 match in the Twenty20 World Cup in Sharjah on Sunday, the International Cricket Council said.

Kumara was fined 25per cent of his match fee while Das lost 15per cent for the incident, which occurred during the fifth over of Bangladesh's innings, the governing body said on Monday.

The Sri Lankan fast bowler walked towards Das after dismissing him, provoking an aggressive reaction from the batter. They had to be separated by the umpires and other players.

Both players accepted the proposed sanctions, the ICC said.

Sri Lanka won the match by five wickets.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

